Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $26.03

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $27.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 5,682 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 96.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 520,903 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 22.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,913 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

