Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $13.94 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 814,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $124.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

