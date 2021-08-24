Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $132.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $134.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

