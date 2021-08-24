Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock worth $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 664,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

