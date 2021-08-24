Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.14. 2,234,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,638,752. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $467.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

