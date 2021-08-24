KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 201.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. 22,272,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,307,512. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

