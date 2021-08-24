KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 402,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 76,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.85. 3,456,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

