KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. 3,366,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

