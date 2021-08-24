KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 3.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $6.73 on Monday, reaching $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,248,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

