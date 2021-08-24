KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,289 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $54.91. 21,505,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,946,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

