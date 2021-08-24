KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 581,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,688,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,736,434. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

