Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.