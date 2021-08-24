Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,325,000 after buying an additional 1,583,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,186,000 after buying an additional 276,402 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after buying an additional 298,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after buying an additional 249,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

