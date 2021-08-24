Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $153.69 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $153.69 million and $6.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002428 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00333948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00144615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,418,495 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

