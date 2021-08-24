Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.68. 2,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

