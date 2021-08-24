Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Director Grainne M. Coen Buys 16,000 Shares

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Director Grainne M. Coen bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72. Kubient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kubient by 78.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kubient during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

