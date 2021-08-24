Kura Oncology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,592% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

