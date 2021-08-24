La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LFDJF has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

