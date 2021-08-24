Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 15,611 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Cardlytics worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $2,866,114. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $85.93. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

