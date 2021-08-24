Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.78 Million Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,629 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,442,000.

CEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

