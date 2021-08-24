Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,594.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,221 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after acquiring an additional 829,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 341,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

