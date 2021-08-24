Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 149,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Hormel Foods comprises 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 9,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

