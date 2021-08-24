Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,141. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

