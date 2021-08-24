Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $10.23 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,000. ResMed accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.87. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $290.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

