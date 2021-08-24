Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $10.84 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 729,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,839,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 721,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,569,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.