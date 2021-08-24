Lantheus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,888 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,514% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after buying an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 101.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

