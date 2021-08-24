LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €153.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.47 ($165.25).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €137.80 ($162.12) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of €129.20.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.