Legacy Bridge LLC Has $766,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 88.0% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

