Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Equinix comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,525,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $10.03 on Tuesday, reaching $825.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.