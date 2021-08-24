Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,401. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

