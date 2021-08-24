Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 155 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.79. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

