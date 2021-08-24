Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 97 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,149. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

