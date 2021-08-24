Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Shares of LEGN opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legend Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

