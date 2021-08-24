Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.10

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.10 and last traded at $113.41, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRVF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

