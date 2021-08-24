Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Cuts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $568.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,273. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $563.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

