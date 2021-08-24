Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $511,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,425. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

