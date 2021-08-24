Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.92. 18,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.88.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

