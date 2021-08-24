Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $83,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.