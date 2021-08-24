Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Deere & Company comprises about 3.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.58. 41,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

