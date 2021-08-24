LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 482,162 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LG Display by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

