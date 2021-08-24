Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:LICY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

