Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

