Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde stock opened at $312.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $314.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

