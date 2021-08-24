Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0571 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Linear has a total market cap of $228.60 million and approximately $54.96 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,309,567 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

