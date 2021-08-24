LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.73 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $245.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.90 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.38.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.