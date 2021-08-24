LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen Buys 900 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $15,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.08.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 51.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

