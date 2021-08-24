LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen Buys 900 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $15,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LMPX opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.08.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 51.20%.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
