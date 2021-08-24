Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $400.87.

LMT opened at $357.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.08. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

