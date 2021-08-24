Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,308 shares during the period. Loews accounts for about 2.0% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Loews by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Loews by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 4,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,779. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

