Louis A. Denaples, Jr. Buys 5,038 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $40,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB remained flat at $$7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

