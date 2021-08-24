Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 37,800 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LUMO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

